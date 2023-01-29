EL CENTRO — During its meeting of Tuesday, January 24, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors voted unanimously to form the Health, Safety, and Environment Workgroup.
The purpose of the workgroup is to study and develop written recommendations on these matters, within the scope of the district’s mission and purposes, according to the release. These recommendations could be considered by the board for inclusion in the district’s 2024-2025 strategic plan, the release reads.
According to a press release, IID Director Javier Gonzalez expressed his interest in focusing greater attention to matters pertaining to health, safety, and environmental issues within the district and the public it serves.
“The creation of this workgroup will be crucial to addressing important issues of concern to the district, such as street lighting, canal safety, and drought,” Gonzalez said in the release. “I’ve been closely working with our community members, and they support the idea.”
Per the release, the approved formation of the new workgroup will be composed of two appointed directors. Assistant General Manager Sergio Quiroz was assigned to assist the workgroup with its activities.
“I am happy to be part of this group, and I look forward to providing my undivided support to the board in any capacity,” Quiroz said.
