IID Director Gina Dockstader appointed to ﻿California Farm Water Coalition

The Imperial Irrigation District is pleased to announce director Gina Dockstader’s appointment to the California Farm Water Coalition (CFWC).
According to a press release from the IID, Director Dockstader was selected by her fellow IID board members to serve as a liaison between IID and the California Farm Water Coalition.
The CFWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit directed by a volunteer board of directors, representing agriculture across the state. Its mission is to increase public awareness of agriculture’s use of water and provide a common, unifying voice for agricultural water users by serving as the voice for agricultural water users, representing irrigated agriculture in the media and educating the public about the benefits of irrigated agriculture, the release states.
“I am proud to represent IID on the California Farm Water Coalition,” Director Dockstader said. “As California continues to move aggressively on its water conservation policies, we must bring awareness to our customers on the importance of water rights and water security for the benefit of all our community, including the agricultural community."
"I look forward to working diligently with our statewide farming community,” she said.
Mike Wade, executive director of the CFWC, expressed his appreciation for Director Dockstader’s new role and IID’s support over the last 22 years.
“Your (IID) contributions have been an essential part of our public education efforts and have helped us reach more people with fact-based information about farm water use than would have otherwise been possible,” Wade said in the release.
“Representatives from the IID board, from Lloyd Allen to Andy Horne, Steve Benson and Norma Galindo, have helped steer CFWC programs and activities over the years. We’re looking forward to your role in continuing that tradition,” he said.
Dockstader will fill the remaining year of former Director Norma Galindo’s term, which ends in February 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.