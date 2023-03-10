IID directors recognize engineers, upcoming lineman appreciation day

IMPERIAL COUNTY – During its meeting of Tuesday, March 7, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors saluted IID’s 162 engineers by adopting a resolution recognizing Engineers Week, which was conducted February 19-25.
According to a press release from the IID, “district employs engineers in its energy and water departments who use their scientific and technical knowledge and skills (such as math and science) in creative and innovative ways to meet the needs of the district and its water and power customers.”
IID is the third largest public power provider in California and the largest irrigation district in the nation, according to the press release.
The board also passed a resolution in observance of National Lineman Appreciation Day, which will be on Tuesday, April 18, per the release.
“(National Lineman Appreciation Day) is an opportunity to express the district’s utmost appreciation to Imperial Irrigation District’s linemen, power troubleshooters and all other line construction employees for their dedication to the trade and service to IID customers,” the release reads.
“The day is also meant to continue to tell the story of the lineman trade as well as an invitation to education, career seekers, community-based organizations and students to learn more about the contributions of these brave individuals who protect public safety,” it reads.
Per the release, IID employs over 90 linemen and power troubleshooters who work with thousands of volts of electricity high atop power lines 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to keep the lights on for more than 160,000 customer accounts in the Imperial and Coachella valleys.
“(Lineman) are also often the first responders during storms and other catastrophic events, working to make the scene safe for other public safety employees,” per the release.
The U.S. Congress first designated April 18 as National Lineman Appreciation Day in 2013, it reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.