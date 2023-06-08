EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Human Resource Manager Marcy Rivera purposed the development of an expanded Public Affairs Department (PAD) to address IID’s challenges with communication, earning unanimous support from all 5 directors.
The expanded team with have 13 employees: a manager, an administration assistant, a government affairs officer, a government affairs specialist, a community outreach officer, two community outreach representatives, an education specialist, a public information officer, two multimedia specialists, and two communications specialists.
Rivera presented the proposal alongside IID Division 2 Director J.B. Hamby, Division 5 Director Karin Eugenio, and Interim General Manager Sergio Quiroz during their Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 6.
“As many of us have come on the Board we have seen the need to increase communication, and to promote healthy communication between us and our ratepayers,” Eugenio said.
Hamby, Eugenio, Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas, and Division 3 Director Gina Dockstader all quickly shared their support, though Dockstader teasingly requested that IID rename the department.
“I might just be silly, but I have always hated the phrase ‘public affairs….’ It makes it sound a little dirty,” Dockstader said with a laugh.
Earning the Board’s unanimous support proved to be no easy task however, as Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez questioned the new department’s budget closely.
According to Rivera, the development of the new department will only increase the last four months 2023 PAD budget by $257,033 but will increase the budget of the next fiscal year $1,189,000.
Rivera explained the IID was able to mitigate the cost of expanding the department for the four months, which should have totaled at $788,933, by going through all departments and finding unfilled but budgeted positions to re-allocate funds from.
Rivera additionally specified that there would be no termination of any employees in order to mitigate the impact of the expanded PAD.
