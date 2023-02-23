IID energy crews work to restore power ﻿after strong winds down power poles in Salton City

SALTON CITY – Imperial Irrigation District energy crews are fast at work attempting to restore electrical power to some 2,500 customers in the Salton City and eastern Imperial County areas after a storm brought very strong winds, knocking down 76 power poles on a major transmission line, on Tuesday, February 21 through Wednesday, February 22.
According to an IID press release, in total, 35 power poles went down north of Salton City and 41 others, south of the city. The transmission line (R-Line) connects substations in eastern Imperial County and the Desert Shores area.
IID has “all hands on deck” in response to the incident, Energy Manager Jamie Asbury said in the press release. Asbury has asked other utilities for mutual aid assistance, expecting four additional crews to arrive on scene by noon Thursday, February 23, according to the release.
"IID is working with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Imperial County to set up temporary assistance until electric service can be restored. Some customers may be without power for more than 24 hours," the release reads.
"District engineers and construction crews are working to re-route power to the area, installing temporary power poles and making other adjustments. The district anticipates restoring power for about 800 Salton City area customers on Wednesday evening, February 22. Complete restoration may take several days," it reads.
“We are working through solutions as diligently as we can as we go through this,” Asbury said, “and we appreciate the patience of our customers as we work under these difficult circumstances.”
"Continued high winds Wednesday were making visibility difficult for crews. Due to the remoteness of the area and the terrain, IID continues to assess damage," the release stated.
Per the release, the IID will post updated information over its social media channels as it becomes available.
