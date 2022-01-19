IID extends rate stabilization strategy

EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District ratepayers can expect to continue to pay extra on their electric bills through winter and spring in order to order to avoid a gut punch when their power usage spikes this summer.
The IID Board of Directors on Tuesday approved unanimously the extension of Energy Cost Adjustment fees equaling $0.0432 per kilowatt hour that ratepayers have been paying since October.
The ECA fees have long been used by the district apart from regular electrical rates to recoup variable costs such as power purchases and the fuel the district uses to generate electricity. ECA accounts for fluctuations in market prices, lately, resulting in a higher monthly ECA rate.
The total rate includes a formula that accounts for renewable costs above those covered under the original ECA schedule, according to a background memorandum presented to the IID board.
California power supply has been limited, hampering IID’s ability to import energy, resulting in substantially higher costs during summer months, the memorandum noted.
IID’s 2021 power and fuel cost were budgeted at approximately $207 million prior to the energy shortages; preliminary actual 2021 fuel and purchased power costs were $285 million, as anticipated in a revised forecast last year.
The increase in the purchase power and fuel cost for 2021 resulted in a higher energy cost adjustment factor on customers’ bills. In order to recover the increase in costs, the ECA billing factors were stabilized in 2021 to minimize customer impacts during the summer months. In October, the IID board first approved the current ECA rate.
The strategy served to reduce the under-recovery of costs in 2021 from a projected $35.6 million to $10.02 million.
“We’re not out the woods yet,” IID Chief Financial Officer Belen Valenzuela told the board Tuesday, pointing out the market conditions that drove up costs in 2021 remain in place.
She said IID’s projected power and fuel costs for 2022 are $314 million.
In 2022, the $0.0432 rate, which is subject to monthly review, is expected to remain in place through May and resume in October through December.
In June, the ECA fee is expected to drop to $0.0201 per kWh. A rate of $0.0150 is projected for July through September.
The board approved the February’s ECA rate 4-0. Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo was absent.
