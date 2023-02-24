IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial Irrigation District (IID), Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), Imperial County Office of Emergency Services (ICOES), Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS), American Red Cross, and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) are all currently responding and providing aid until power is restored to all those within and around the Salton City area impacted by the power outages caused by the recent windstorm.
According to a joint press release, as of Thursday morning, February 23, of the 2,500 customers who were without power in the Salton City area since Tuesday’s storm, IID has been able to restore service to more than half of them. About 1,150 customers remain without power in the Salton City, Salton Sea Beach and Desert Shores area.
According to the release, due to the extensive damage and ongoing weather conditions, some customers have been without power for more than 24 hours. Complete restoration may take 5-10 days.
“IID continues to diligently pursue interim engineering solutions in an effort to restore power,” the release reads. “Eight electrical construction crews (seven from Edison Power Constructors and one from Burbank Power and Water) joined IID on Thursday in the repair effort.”
SHELTER ESTABLISHED
The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services and the Red Cross have designated the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3251, located at 50 Desert Shores Drive in Desert Shores, as the shelter and information center for those within the impacted Salton City area.
Also, Imperial County Department of Social Services staff have relocated to the same location to provide information, referrals, and assess the needs of the community. Staff will be on-site to assist until 8 p.m., the release reads. West Shores High School will not have ICDSS staff on-site; all staff will be providing services at VFW Post 3251.
“Throughout the process, ICDSS and Red Cross have been assessing the situation and continue the process of engaging with local and community partners to ensure vulnerable groups – individuals with disabilities, older individuals, and unsheltered individuals – are aware of the situation and have access to services should they need them,” the release reads.
For assistance accessing resources, Imperial County Department of Social Services clients and those who may qualify can call (760) 337-6800 for assistance.
IID and the County of Imperial will continue to post updated information on social media channels as information becomes available.
Per the release, residents are encouraged to follow the Imperial Irrigation District’s Facebook page at facebook.com/IIDEnergy and the County of Imperial’s Facebook page a facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA for further updates.
