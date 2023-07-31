Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 103F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 105F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.