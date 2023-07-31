EL CENTRO – The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors took a hard look at their On-Farm Efficiency Conservation Program (On-Farm) in the hopes that they can become more efficient at providing water efficiency savings for farmers.
IID Senior Program Manager Ben Brock, along with Water Department Manager Tina Shields, updated the Board of Directors on the lengthy and complicated process that the On-Farm program currently has perform in order to determine how much to pay farmers for the water they conserved during the IID Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, July 26.
According to Brock and Shields, in a perfect world the program would be able to send the first check – which is 50% of the entire contract – to the farmers two months after their crops have been harvested, but due to technical issues within the program it is taking far longer.
“What keeps me up at night is participation (in this program) … I am looking for an ask," Division 1 and President of the IID Board of Directors Alex Cardenas said. "What can this Board do to help you? I am asking this Board to make this a top priority.”
Brock went on to explain that one of the largest problems, which the On-Farm Program has already began to tackle, is one of technology. The way the program is currently set, there is so much data and so many complex calculations that the programs initially ran incredibly slow.
These calculations include variables like type of equipment, rainfall, evaporation, soil, crop type, water usage, and even how level the land is to determine how much water the farmer saved, according to Brock, with a price cap of $293.33 per acre foot.
Brock and Shields both went on to explain that the On-Farm Program has expanded to include a second server for the information, which has helped speed the programs up, and has invested in additional software to process the calculations faster.
Brock and Shields also outlined what their ideal version of the updates for the 2024 On-Farm program will look like, hoping to move away from the “exact data” format that they are currently using to a system that uses averages in the hopes of speeding up the process.
Brock estimated that by switching to averages the time between the final crop harvest and issuing the first savings check could be shortened from two months to only one week.
IID Chief Information Officer Tony Allegranza also spoke out in defense of the program, explaining that part of the reason that the program has struggled so much is that the On-Farm Program is completely unique, so they are working to figure out the best path forward.
“This isn’t any other program out there that is like ours," Allegranza said, "so we have no one to model ourselves after.”
