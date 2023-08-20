IID prepares for Hurricane Hilary and reminds customers to do the same

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for flooding rains. High 83F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers early with clearing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. SE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 92F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.