IID prepares for Hurricane Hilary and reminds customers to do the same

IMPERIAL COUNTY – With Hurricane Hilary expected to impact the Imperial and Coachella valleys over the weekend, the Imperial Irrigation District has taken proactive steps to ensure it has all necessary personnel and equipment needed to respond to any service interruptions to its energy and water delivery services.
According to a press release from the IID, "the district's water department crews have been working around the clock to alleviate possible flooding by clearing out various washes and drains, as well as lowering water levels in ponds and canals, in its water service area."
"IID also reminds its customers to prepare for the possibility of power outages during this storm," the release reads. "If your neighborhood is dark, there may be a widespread power outage. Should an outage occur, visit the power outage map on IID Customer Connect and click the outages icon to check and report outages."
"Customers may also follow IID’s Facebook page for outage updates or by calling IID’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-303-7756," the release reads.
"As always, please do not approach any downed power lines, but report them immediately by calling IID’s Customer Service Center," it reads.
According to the press release, IID suggests the following Tips to Prepare for a Power Outage:
Before an outage occurs:
- Become familiar with your service panel location and how to operate the main circuit breaker.
- Prepare a basic emergency kit and store it in an easy to locate place. The kit should contain: flashlight, bottled water, non-perishable food, extra batteries, manual can opener, battery-operated radio, first-aid kit, and essential medications.
- Use Surge protectors to help protect your household appliances and sensitive electronic devices from damaging power surges caused by wind and lightning storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.