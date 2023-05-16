EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District accepted the audited finical statements for calendar year 2022, with IID Board President Alex Cardenas touting that the audits were clean.
The audit was presented to the IID Board of Directors on their May 2 meeting after Cardenas pulled it from the consent calendar, where the board passed the movement of many items in one single vote to their action calendar in order to discuss each item individually.
The details of the report were not included neither in the presentation or in the background information of the agenda, save that IID’s net position increased by $23,302,263, making their total net position $1,936,425,038 at the end of 2022.
“I pulled this item from consent because we have someone who traveled a long way to give this presentation, and I really want our users and the public to know and understand your findings,” Cardenas said.
Engagement Review and Partner Keith Simovic of Moss-Adams, the company that performed the audit, presented their findings saying that the were no major issues within the audit, making it a "clean" audit.
This included a look at the general and 401 (a) financial statements, all of which were prepared completely and accurately, as well as a look at IID’s defense against fraud, which was found to have no material weaknesses, according to Simovic.
Specifically, Simovic said that IID’s account practices were so accurate that Moss-Adams had to perform no audit-adjustments or modifications, in addition to IID’s management being easy to work with.
To determine this, according to Simovic, Moss-Adams not only looked over the financial statements but worked directly with IID staff to investigate the systems within the IID to determine that information report is accurate.
Additionally, Moss-Adams requires that a reviewer who has had no contact with IID staff also approve that the report is accurate and error free, which was performed by Olga Darlington, one of the partners at Moss-Adams.
“We worked with staff all different levels and are happy to report that with the information they provided us we didn’t have to go back and change anything…. We also found no material weaknesses putting IID in danger of fraud,” Simovic said.
