IID refuses to revoke resolution, leads to outspoken director's ire

EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District (IID) refusal to revoke a year-old resolution disapproved Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez' behavior led to angry words and personal attacks during their regular board meeting.
This story begins in March 2022, when, according to previous reports published on March 27 of 2022, comments posted by Gonzalez on Facebook raised concerns he had over potential connections between Sunpin Solar of Irvine and China National Building Material Group Co. – a firm owned by the Chinese government – stating that they were a danger to national security.
IID soon passed Resolution 72022, expressing the Board of Directors’ disapproval of the conduct of Gonzalez, which Gonzalez then challenged more than a year later, on Tuesday, May 2.
“I don’t believe I did anything wrong; I have always been critical … I was (using) my own personal Facebook, not IID's, and this did real harm to me,” Gonzalez said.
No substantive evidence was provided in this post to substantiate any claims regarding any critical national security threat or other types of violence, fraud or illegal activity, and lead to Gonzalez, through IID, receiving a cease-and-desist demand letter from an attorney representing Sunpin Solar, according to the report.
The Demand Letter disputed the statements made by Gonzalez, stating that such statements were “false,” “racist” and “inflammatory,” the report reads, forcing counsel for IID to respond to the demand letter on behalf of IID on March 16, 2022. IID counsel clarified that Gonzalez’s statements were solely attributable to Gonzalez, per the report.
On March 18, Gonzalez was reported to have deleted the specific offending posts and posted on his Facebook account a retraction, though he reaffirmed his concerns during the May 2 meeting.
Gonzalez’ motion failed, however, – with Division 5 Director Karin Engino not present for the vote – as three of the other four directors remained silent as a request for a second on the motion was called.
Gonzalez became upset after the motion failed, eventually accusing the IID of discriminating against the City of Calexico for not hosting a Colorado River Workshop in Calexico in Spanish, notably fixating on Division 2 Director J.B. Hamby at the public meeting.
“I talked to Hamby about Spanish workshops, but you know he can’t be trusted,” Gonzalez said.
After it was confirmed that Gonzalez had opportunity to formally request that workshop, but instead voted to approve the calendar of workshops, Gonzalez continued expressing disappointment and distrust in IID, and Hamby in particular.
Gonzalez expressed his frustrations with Hamby as the meeting came to a close, hinting that he had expected Hamby to support him in the reevaluation.
“Hamby supported me before, I don’t know what happened to him," Gonzalez said. "Not everyone who flies so high is an eagle,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.