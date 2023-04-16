EL CENTRO – The Imperial Irrigation District released its IID Annual Report 2022, highlighting the projects and programs that IID brought forth throughout the year.
This report ranges over a wide variety of topics, including water and energy projects, information on the Salton Sea, the Colorado River, Coachella Valley Energy Commission, energy assistance for customers, and community improvement projects.
The report was published officially on Thursday, April 13, listing IID Public Information Officer Robert Schettler as the author.
In an interview on Friday, April 14, IID Board Directors President and Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas spoke to the importance of the annual report and how it helps the district connect better with its customers.
“The Annual Report is an excellent tool for the public to engage and hold us accountable to providing affordable and reasonable energy rates, "Cardenas said, "along with being responsible at the conveyance of water.”
According to Cardenas, this report provides IID customers an opportunity to look into the different projects necessary to provide utilities to the Valley, including the variety of upgrades and maintenance work performed throughout the year. This included the Salton Sea Transmission Project, the S-Line Transmission Upgrade Project, the maintenance of the hydroelectric system, and the Street Light Replacement Program.
The report also touted many of the geothermal improvement projects occurring within the Valley, including the Hell’s Kitchen Project, which will be the Valley's first dual geothermal and lithium extraction plant.
While there are many projects listed, the cost of those projects was not included within the report.
The Annual Report further provides IID customers a listing of the different assistance programs, such as the Assisting Residential Energy Customers Program and the Residential Weatherization Program, providing a single source for customers in need of assistance.
“Our Board, along with our staff, is committed to not working in a vacuum," Cardenas said. "We want to be engaged in that we want the public to have a very transparent relationship with IID."
"The annual report is a testament to us making those efforts, and documenting our success and challenges,” Cardenas said.
To view the IID's 2022 Annual Report visit flipsnack.com/58E7CB99E8C/iid-2022-annual-report.html. To view previous IID annual reports, visit iid.com/about-iid/mission-vision-statements/annual-reports.
