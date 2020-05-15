Ill teen receives surprise drive-by birthday party

EL CENTRO — The community worked together Thursday to provide a bright spot for a 14-year-old El Centro teenager who has been having an especially tough time lately.
Derik Gonzalez was diagnosed with brain cancer in December, and the closure of schools and distancing from friends and family due to COVID-19 hasn’t helped his spirits.
With this in mind, a drive-by parade made up of approximately 40 vehicles passed by his house near Bucklin Park to celebrate his birthday.
Gonzalez had no clue the parade would take place. He expected his birthday to be celebrated alone with his mother at home.
Seeing his friends, family and local first responders pass by was especially refreshing, as his mother is the only person he’s had contact with since the statewide stay-at-home order was enacted.
It was also one of the few times he’s been outdoors since the pandemic began.
“It’s been really, really hard on him,” Derik’s mother, Blanca Gonzalez, said.
Some time ago, Derik had been accepted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation for a wish granting.
While his wish is still in the works, his volunteer wish granters (Carmen Zamora, Maria Inez, Lydda Ochoa, Giselle Weisskopf, Sophia Rosas and Ayesha Kazim) wanted to put together something for his birthday.
The volunteers drew in support from the county Sheriff’s Office, El Centro Fire Department, and Derik’s family and friends.
Derik’s mom had a general idea of what was going to happen, although she didn’t know how many vehicles would actually show up.
The birthday boy, however, was completely left in the dark. He sat in his front yard blindfolded for about 10 minutes before the parade began.
As soon as the honks and cheers could be heard down the street, Blanca removed the bandana from her son’s face.
Once he was able to gain an understanding of the situation, a smile grew across Derik’s face. He waved to the decorated vehicles that passed.
A sign on one vehicle read, “Turned 14 during quarantine.” An occupant in another vehicle had a few cans of silly string, which were sprayed all across the street.
A few of Derik’s family members couldn’t go another day without seeing him. They haphazardly walked up to him and gave him a hug.
The parade ended with a group of people — social distancing followed — on Derik’s front yard. Costumed superheroes were dancing to music being played through loudspeakers.
A disgruntled man and woman passed by in a vehicle and questioned why a gathering was taking place during the stay-at-home order.
Nonetheless, the party continued, and Derik turned the age of 14 with a smile on his face.
Most probably didn’t notice the scar in the back of the teen’s neck. He was diagnosed with medulloblastoma (a cancerous tumor in the brain) on Dec. 2. He is now undergoing chemotherapy.
He is currently in his second session of chemo. Seven sessions are planned.
Being able to see his friends in person would likely help keep Derik’s spirits up during his battle against cancer, his mom noted. Instead, the Wilson Junior High eighth-grader is only able to see his classmates online.
Like his classmates, he’s been attending Zoom meetings and completing online assignments to finish the school year — a task he continues to do even throughout his treatment.
“He wants to graduate,” Blanca said.
As far as wishes go, Derik wants to go to either Thailand or Greece.
“He’s undecided,” Blanca said. “He wants to travel somewhere far.”
Derik is one of 300 children from Imperial and San Diego Counties whose Make-A-Wish experience has been impacted by the pandemic.
Since its inception in 1983, Make-A-Wish San Diego has granted more than 4,500 wishes for local children in San Diego and Imperial counties. The non-profit relies solely on contributions from the community.
While Gonzalez’s trip overseas will come when the time is right, Thursday’s parade served as an immediate spirit boost for him.
“It was just to let him know he’s not by himself, and that everybody is with him,” Blanca Gonzalez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.