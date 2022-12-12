IMPERIAL – City of Imperial officials bid outgoing Mayor Geoff Dale an emotional goodbye during the State of the City address, as Dale prepares to end his 21 your City Council career.
The State of the City address was held as part of the Christmas in a Small Town Market Day event in Downtown Imperial on Dec. 10.
Joining the city officials to the symphony of people shopping, chatting, and eating was Dale’s wife Linsey Dale and his son A.J. Dale, while Dale’s youngest son, Ryan Dale, participated via a video featuring all three.
“The second he got on (the City Council), he was determined to make the city a better place no matter what. And that I am extremely proud of him because I know that he got the job done,” A.J. said in the video.
Linsey and A.J. both shared stories about Dale, including the day that Dale left the house when he was supposed to getting ready for a wedding to go physically help when a watermain in the city broke.
City officials also told stories of Dale’s time as a City Council Member, with describing him as a passionate who is willing to fight for what he believes in, but always kept the City of Imperial and its residents’ best interest in mind.
Finally, Imperial Police Chief Leonard Ibarra presented Dale with a plaque on behalf of the Imperial Police Department, thanking Dale for 21 years of loyal and dedicated support to the city of Imperial.
“I've been here for 22 years, and we have some good leaders, but I can only say that we're losing a great leader,” Ibarra said.
Before taking the stage to thank those in attendance, the city played a short video of the many accomplishments the city has achieved in Dale's final year.
Over the last year, Imperial has remained one of the top ten small cities for growth, now boasting more than 20,000 residents with an average age of 33 years old, said the video.
The video also highlighted that the city of Imperial logged 225 residential, 10 commercial, 48 multifamily, and over individual 500 permits for property improvements, totaling nearly 63 million in new development combined.
Additionally, the video touted the Second Street Rehabilitation Project, which has been completed at a cost of over $2.1 million, and the La Brucherie Road Widening Project, which is nearing completion at a cost of over 2.6 million.
“I want to thank all the residents. I want to thank each and every one of you for always being the best. This town will always be in my heart,” Dale said.
