EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is proud to announce the successful completion of the 8th annual Lawn Equipment Exchange Program (LEEP).
According to an Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) press release, this program, designed to tackle air pollution caused by outdated and emission-intensive lawn equipment, allows Imperial Valley residents to exchange their dirty operable gas-powered lawn equipment for an electric mower, leaf blower, or string trimmer at a discounted price.
This year’s event was held on May 6 at the SA Recycling Center in El Centro and had extraordinary community engagement, according to the release, as it was the first in-person event since 2020. The event allowed community members to gather and recycle their old gas-powered lawn equipment for modern, eco-friendly alternatives. Imperial Valley residents were able to participate in improving our air quality while saving money and upgrading their equipment.
According to the release, by encouraging the transition from conventional gas-powered equipment to electric or battery-powered alternatives, LEEP plays a crucial role in reducing harmful emissions, such as Hydrocarbons and Nitrogen Oxides (NOx). Through this program, the APCD continues to prioritize the improvement of air quality while safeguarding the health and well-being of Imperial County residents. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, operating a new gas-powered lawn mower for one hour produces as much air pollution as eleven new cars driven for the same amount of time.
This year’s event exchanged 227 pieces of equipment, which averaged to an emission reductions of 275.26 pounds/year of Hydrocarbons and 41.16 pounds/year of NOx, the release reads.
"The APCD would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to partnering agencies, Greenstation LLC and SA Recycling, for their dedicated efforts in making LEEP a resounding success," the release reads. "Through this collaboration, the APCD continues to make progress towards building a cleaner, greener, and healthier future for Imperial County."
For more information on the APCD, LEEP, and local air quality, visit www.APCD.ImperialCounty.org
