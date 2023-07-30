IMPERIAL COUNTY – Upon unanimous approval by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors at their Tuesday, July 25 regular meeting, Leticia Plancarte-Garcia, Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services (ICBHS) announced the awarding of $17,285,302 in grant funding for county-based projects that support behavioral health infrastructure.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial, this funding will provide the county new opportunities to address gaps in care and create sustainable improvements that better serve Imperial County residents. The awards are delivered through the Department of Health Care Services’ (DHCS) Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 5: Crisis and Behavioral Health Continuum grants. DHCS announced $430 million in awards for projects that will increase mental health and substance use disorder treatment infrastructure in 21 counties.
This grant will fund the construction of a 16-bed Adult Residential Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Facility in Imperial County that will provide Withdrawal Management and High Intensity Residential Treatment, according to the release. Having a local residential SUD Treatment facility in Imperial County will bridge gaps in existing barriers. Primarily, it will reduce the burden of having to receive services outside of the county. Client’s ambivalence to accepting higher level of care treatment will ease as staying locally in Imperial County close to family, friends, and significant support will help their treatment.
By establishing a local residential facility, ICBHS will also address the needs of the unserved or underserved populations in Imperial County, per the release. It will assist the homeless population, as services will focus on establishing more permanent placements upon their discharge. Having this resource will address and bridge urgent gaps in the care continuum for people with behavioral health conditions, including seniors and adults with disabilities. Local residential treatment will facilitate care coordination with other community agencies to address the needs of those with co-occurring disorders and other medical conditions. It will also facilitate the admission of pregnant women as the distance has been a barrier for placement of women who are pregnant in their third trimester. A local residential facility will increase options to the justice-involved population and will assist in providing a less restrictive setting in support of community integration.
"By establishing a local residential treatment facility, ICBHS is adding another treatment modality to the local continuum of care in Imperial County, which will strengthen local treatment and resources," the release reads. "This implementation will also improve timeliness and access to care and will allow for continued coordination of other needed local services." it reads.
For information about the BHCIP Round 5: Crisis and Behavioral Health Continuum and additional information regarding other rounds of BHCIP funding, visit dashboard.buildingcalhhs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.