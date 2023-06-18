Imperial County Board of Supervisors June 13 meeting summary

EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, June 13, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their scheduled regular meeting.
According to a County of Imperial press release, the following are highlights of the meeting:
• The Board, joined by the Imperial County Agriculture Commissioner’s Office, presented certificates to recipients of the Agriculture Benefit Scholarship Program. In total, 28 scholarships were provided, totaling $81,000. In total, 28 scholarships were provided, totaling $81,000.
• The Board unanimously approved a Resolution authorizing Airport Manager, Jenell Guerrero, to proceed with public bidding for the Pavement Rehabilitation Taxiway Project for the Imperial County Airport in the City of Imperial.
An evaluation was conducted and identified the project area as needing pavement rehabilitation to reduce foreign object debris and increase safety at the airport for ground and air traffic. The project’s construction efforts include the demolition and reconstruction of the pavement and new pavement markings per Federal Aviation Administration standards, the release reads.
Estimated construction cost is $1,472,000, but overall project cost will be dependent on approved bid, according to the release. There will be no fiscal impact to the County General Fund, as funds will come from the FAA Airport Improvement Program.
• The Board unanimously approved a Resolution approving the Tax Sharing Agreement between Imperial County and the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) for the Salton City Solid Waste Site (SCSWS).
Per the release, within the Consent Calendar, the Board approved the following:
• Imperial County Behavioral Health Services’ request for out-state-travel for four staff members to attend the American Mental Health Counsel Association 2023 Annual Conference.
• A letter to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in support of San Diego State University’s project proposal, “Taking the Heat” Community Action to Adapt in Extreme Heat Intervention, for the CDC’s Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Research Centers Program.
• An Agreement for Services with the following organizations to conduct community engagement and outreach efforts on the Salton Sea Renewable Resource Specific Plan and the Programmatic Environment Impact Report:
- Los Amigos de la Comunidad
- Raizes
- Comite Civico del Valle
- IV LGBT Resource Center
- IV Equity and Justice Coalition
• An agreement between the Imperial County Department of Social Services and Imperial Valley Regional Occupation Program (IVROP) for the Job Readiness-Universal Engagement Services Program. This course seeks to provide employment skills through strategies designed to effectively propel participants towards self-sufficiency.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org
