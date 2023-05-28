EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, May 23, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their scheduled regular meeting.
Due to a personal matter, Supervisor Jesus Escobar was excused from the meeting.
The following are highlights of the meeting, according to a County of Imperial press release:
• The Board, joined by the Imperial County Department of Public Works, proclaimed the week of May 21-27, 2023 as “National Public Works Week.”
• The Board, joined by the Imperial County Department of Public Health, proclaimed the week of May 21-27, 2023 as “Emergency Medical Services Week.”
• The Board adopted a Resolution honoring Luis Bermudez, retired Public Works Deputy Director, for his 28 years of service to the County of Imperial.
• The Board recognized Ramon Rodriguez, Information & Technical Services Network Administrator, as the April 2023 Employee of the Month.
• The Board recognized 35 employees for reaching anniversary milestones ranging from 5 to 20 years of service to the County.
• The Board approved an agreement with The Ferguson Group and California State Association of Governments for grant services and opportunities. The press release can be read at imperialcounty.org/news.
Per the release, within the Consent Calendar, the Board approved the following:
• As requested by Supervisors Michael W. Kelley, a $1,000 sponsorship for the Imperial Valley Girls Softball League’s expenses related to District and State tournaments.
• As requested by Chairman Ryan Kelley, two $1,000 sponsorships. One for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley’s 2023 Branding Iron Gala and the other for Brawley Feed the Need’s desire to purchase meals, supplies, and other related expenses.
• The acceptance of the Bard Water District Resolution ordering an election to be held on August 29, 2023. The Imperial County Registrar of Voters will conduct and canvass the election as requested in the Resolution.
• Service Agreements with SURE Helpline Center, WomanHaven, Imperial County Public Administrator, Imperial Community College District (Imperial Valley College), and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of San Diego, which serves the Imperial Valley, for Rounds 1 and/or 2 of the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention (HHAP) Program.
• HHAP Round 1 is a block grant program designed to provide jurisdiction with one-time grant funds to support regional coordination and expand or develop local capacity to address homelessness. Round 2 is also a block grant program, but focuses on funding permanent housing interventions and provides clear pathways to connect people with permanent housing options.
• The ratification of letters of support for AB 827 (Public Health: pulmonary health: Salton Sea region), AB 1562 (Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development: Southwest California Desert Valleys Economic Zone), SB 471 (Personal Income Tax: Corporation Tax: hiring credit: lithium extraction: battery manufacturers), and AB 1168 (Emergency Medical Services [EMS] prehospital EMS).
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at Board.ImperialCounty.org.
