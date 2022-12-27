Imperial County Department of Social Services and community partners assist migrants, asylum seekers

CALEXICO – The Imperial County Office of Emergency Services (OES) and Department of Social Services (ICDSS) were notified of expected community releases of more than a dozen individuals seeking asylum by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The releases are the result of the local shelter, which currently lodges individuals and families seeking asylum, reaching its capacity earlier on Friday, Dec. 23, according to a press release.
Per the release, "although the County of Imperial is not responsible for releases or placement of individuals and/or family units, the County is working to assist, along with partner agencies and nonprofit organizations such as Calexico Neighborhood House, to provide humanitarian aid to our most vulnerable and meet the basic needs of those who otherwise would have none."
"In a continued effort to protect the health and safety of Imperial County residents and all those within County lines, upon notification of the impending releases, the Department of Social Services activated its mobile unit and dispatched staff to the City of Calexico," the release states.
Per the release, staff conducted assessments of the immediate needs, and identified that approximately 30 individuals were released, including women and children. Food and water was provided upon arrival, temporary shelter was arranged for about half of the individuals, and transportation was either provided or coordinated to assist all to get to his/her destinations.
"The safety and security of our County has been, and will continue to be, at the forefront of any decision made by the County Executive Office, Imperial County Department of Social Services, and governing body," the County release reads. "Regardless of the holiday weekend, County staff will continue communicating with DHS about any additional scheduled releases and diligently work to provide or coordinate as much assistance as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.