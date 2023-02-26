Imperial County District Attorney responds to arrest of Antonio Campos

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On February 22, 2023 the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office filed a four count complaint against Antonio Campos who was arrested on Wednesday, February 22, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
According to a press release from the Imperial County District Attorney's Office, Campos is charged with the following felonies: (1) Penal Code section 187 - Willful, deliberate, and premeditated murder of Rose Jamie Campos, with the special circumstance of lying in wait; (2) Penal Code section 261(a)(2) – forcible rape; (3) Penal Code section 261(a)(2) – forcible rape; (4) Penal Code 246.9(a) – stalking.
"The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office diligently investigated the case for over a year. The case was submitted to our office for review in late January 2023," the release states.
"Prosecutors thoroughly reviewed the evidence and met with Sheriff’s investigators, came to the determination that charges should be approved, and then drafted a criminal complaint for filing with the court. Prosecutors from our office worked with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Investigators to secure a no bail warrant so that Campos could be detained. In addition, because Campos was travelling out of state, Investigators from our office worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals, and the Sheriff’s office to locate Campos and ultimately have him arrested."
According to the press release, on the same day Campos was arrested, "prosecutors from our office were in contact with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office to ensure that Mr. Campos would be held without bail pending extradition. On Thursday, February 23, Campos appeared before a judge in Grand Junction, Colorado and a prosecutor from our office was on the phone with the court to ensure that the court had all the information needed to continue to hold Campos without bail."
According to the DA press release, "the next step in the process is to have Campos extradited from Colorado to Imperial County to face criminal proceedings."
"Campos is currently in extradition proceedings in Colorado to prove his identity. In other words, to prove that he is the person wanted in Imperial County for murder," it reads. "If Campos agrees he is the person wanted and waives his hearing he will be extradited immediately. If Campos contests extradition he will be having hearings in Colorado in the upcoming weeks."
The next hearing is scheduled for March 1, per the release. Deputy District Attorney John Harter has been assigned the case for prosecution.
The family of the victim, Rose Jamie Campos was notified by the District Attorney’s Office on the day of his arrest. Victim witness advocates from our office have contacted the family to provide services and support while the case is being prosecuted, the release reads.
:We would like to thank the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security, and the United States Marshals for their contributions in this case," the DA's press release reads.
"The Imperial County District Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in its mission to seek justice for those victims impacted by crime in our communities. We will continue to work together building bridges with every single agency in our community to be able to bring justice to the Imperial Valley. Violent criminal offenders will not be tolerated in the County of Imperial. The investigation into this matter remains ongoing," the release states.
Should anyone have any additional information, please contact the District Attorney’s Office immediately at (442) 265-1175, it reads.
