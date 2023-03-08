IMPERIAL COUNTY – According to a press release from Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, District Attorney George Marquez and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, announced a major hiring.
Jeffrey A. Brooker was hired as the new Assistant District Attorney, Brooker was was officially sworn in on March 1, 2023, according to the release.
Brooker was previously employed as a Deputy District Attorney in Imperial County from 2007 to 2013. As a Deputy District Attorney he prosecuted difficult cases, including homicides. From 2013 until March of this year, Brooker was employed as a Supervising Attorney at the San Diego City Attorney’s office where oversaw the Gun Violence Response Unit. He also worked alongside the San Diego Police Department in the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the Vice Unit, and Human Trafficking Task Force, the release reads.
In addition, Brooker has been designated by P.O.S.T. as a subject matter expert on domestic violence and gun violence restraining orders, per the release. Brooker has conducted law enforcement trainings and has lectured statewide and nationwide on gun violence issues.
Brooker will help spearhead the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office effort to reduce gun violence and to train attorney on how to conduct jury trials on serious and violent cases, it reads.
