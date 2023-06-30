Imperial County Farm Bureau awards $47,400 to local students

EL CENTRO – Imperial County Farm Bureau (ICFB) is proud to announce it has awarded $47,400 to 44 local students who are pursuing educations and careers in the agriculture industry.
According to a press release from the ICFB, the Farm Bureau administers six different scholarship funds: Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarship, Raul Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarship, Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship, Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarship, and the Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship.
“We are always impressed with the great group of student applications we receive each year, and this year was no different,” the ICFB release reads. “We applaud this year’s students for continuing to pursue their goals. We are optimistic that they will succeed in their education and return to the Imperial Valley after college to become assets to our local agricultural industry.”
This year, four Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $8,500. Matthew LaBrucherie lived the American Dream and spent his life helping others do the same. The son of French immigrants, LaBrucherie attended Imperial Valley College, Oregon State University and St. Mary’s College, where he earned a degree in business administration before returning to Imperial Valley to farm. He was a founder of McCabe Cattle Company and personally built many of the corrals by hand, which are still in use today. He worked with partners to create El Toro Land & Cattle, El Toro Grain and El Toro Export. These businesses, along with his extensive investment of time, energy and perseverance in giving back to his community contributed immeasurably to advancing the agricultural economy of the Imperial Valley.
Recipients of the Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarship were four current college students:
- Kimberly Aguirre, graduate of Calexico High School (CHS), attending University of California, Davis
- John Cummings, graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS), attending New Mexico State University
- Sydney Mange, graduate of Holtville High School (HHS), attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Jacob Zendejas, graduate of Calipatria High School (Calipatria), attending Purdue University
This year, three Raul Rodriguez Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $4,000. Raul Rodriguez, former Farm Bureau board member, spent his life helping others, always ready to offer his time or resources to a good cause. A Brawley native, Rodriguez grew up working on his father’s ranch. He attended Cal Poly Pomona where he earned a degree in crop science before returning to the Imperial Valley to begin his own farming operation with his brother. In addition to serving as board member at Farm Bureau, Rodriguez also served on the IID’s Water Conservation Advisory Board as well as the USDA Farm Service Agency’s County Advisory Committee.
Recipients of the Raul Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship were one Imperial Valley graduating high school senior and two current college students:
- Andrew Angulo, graduate of Southwest High School (SHS), attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Charles Layaye, 2023 graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Texas Tech University
- Dillon Taylor, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending New Mexico State University
This year, two Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $2,000. This scholarship was established in honor of Jack and Pauline McConnell who were strong advocates for agricultural education. McConnell served on the Farm Bureau scholarship committee for as long as it existed, and outside of Farm Bureau, the pair shared their rich knowledge with many local and even international students of all ages. Jack McConnell had served as a Farm Bureau board member continuously since the 1950s, while Pauline McConnell was extremely active in Farm Bureau Women as ,well as serving on the Farm Bureau Board of Directors and many other activities in service to our community and agriculture industry.
Recipients of Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarship were two current college students:
- Kevin Deol, graduate of Southwest High School, attending University of Arizona
- Emiliano Fuchen, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
This year, two Al Kalin Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $2,000. Al Kalin was an incredible storyteller. His family managed a feedlot, a 3000-acre farm, and the Planters Hotel. His mother eventually purchased eighty acres on the edge of the Salton Sea; this was Kalin’s favorite childhood haunt where he spent countless days hunting, fishing and beachcombing. Kalin had many people and experiences in his early years that helped influence and nurture his love for the great outdoors, his respect for nature, and his vast knowledge of many aspects of agriculture and life in the Imperial Valley that would grow to expertise levels throughout his life. As a farmer, environmentalist, and foremost expert on the Salton Sea, he served on countless advisory committees tackling issues such as water conservation, restoration of the Salton Sea, water quality, and others. Kalin was also the recipient of several prestigious awards. The Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a student who mirrors many of Kalin’s characteristics, including his love of farming and vast knowledge and care for our environment.
The 2021 Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship was awarded to one Imperial Valley graduating high school seniors and one current college student:
- Addison Holbrook, 2023 graduate of Imperial High School (IHS), attending University of California, Davis
- Jacob Sanchez, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Oklahoma State University
This year, seven Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $4,900. Jack Strobel’s early years were spent farming with his father. In the 1960’s, he developed 320 acres of raw desert into farmland as one of the last desert entries to be approved in the Valley by the Department of Interior. In the late ‘70s Jack became a real estate broker and opened his own office “Jack Strobel Ranch Realty” in El Centro. Because of his farming knowledge, honesty and trustworthiness, he never had to advertise his business. For over 20 years he supported the California Mid-Winter Fair Junior Livestock auction and 4-H swine program. Jack was always willing to go out of his way to extend a helping hand to a friend.
Recipients of the Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarship were seven current college students:
- Kimberly Aguirre, graduate of Calexico High School, attending University of California, Davis
- Blake Ayala, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Boise State University
- Isaac Islas, graduate of Calipatria High School, attending California State University, Monterey Bay
- Lindsay Lemert, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending University of California, Santa Barbara
- Philip Minnick, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Oklahoma State University
- Yolanda Tabarez, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Nathalia Vazquez, graduate of Calexico High School, attending University of California, Davis
“The Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship is the longest standing of our scholarships, and it is supported each year by the annual Farm Bureau Scholarship Barbecue,” the release reads. “Because of all of the generous support, this year, we were able to award 32 Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarships for a total of $26,000.”
Recipients of the Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship included 13 Imperial Valley graduating high school seniors and 19 current college students [see separate breakout box for these students’ information].
“The success of our scholarship program would not be as great as it is if it were not for all of our generous donors and the support of the Imperial Valley community,” the release reads. “ICFB is grateful for the support it receives which enables this vital program that helps students who are pursuing agriculture related degrees. Ensuring the young generations continue pursuing careers in agriculture is very important to the Imperial Valley and our local agriculture industry.”
“(The) ICFB would like to congratulate all 44 recipients and wish them the best of luck as they continue their studies to become the next generation of farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, entomologists, ag lobbyists, and much more,” it reads.
