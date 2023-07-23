Imperial County Health Department reports four heat-related deaths

So far in this hot season, Imperial County has recorded four deaths due to high temperatures.
The most recent report issued by the Imperial County Public Health Department indicates that these deaths occurred between June 11 and July 2, when temperatures were below the recent heat wave.
The agency clarified that these deaths are considered probable because they have not been confirmed by the Imperial County coroner’s office.
Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes explained that the number of deaths due to high temperatures is much higher, he said via telephone interview.
According to the Sheriff, when the county coroner’s presence is requested in drug intoxication cases, the cause of death is stated as overdose. However, heat is an important factor in the death of people affected by drug use.
In all cases the suspicious deaths were male. One of the cases was between 18 and 49 years of age, another between 50 and 64, and the third was over 65 years of age. Regarding the fourth case, the authorities do not know the age of the deceased.
Two of the deaths were registered in the town of Winterhaven, another one in Brawley, and one more in Palo Verde.
The report establishes that, so far this year, a total of 40 people – including the four deaths – have been affected by heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and other illnesses such as fatigue and dehydration.
The age ranges of those affected by high temperatures from three to 88 years of age and 85% were male.
The Health Department added that one-fifth of those affected were homeless, 47% were county residents, 8% were undocumented immigrants, and 3% were foreigners. Twenty-two percent of the cases lacked information about the address of their residences.
Mario Beltrán Mainero, Associate Consul of the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico, reported that in 2023 eight lifeless immigrants have been found in the Imperial Valley. Of these cases, three were heat-related.
Just over half of the cases were Hispanic people, according to the Imperial County Public Health Department.
According to the ICPHD, all the people were outdoors at the time of suffering from the heat wave.
The health department reported that the report was prepared with data provided by the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Pioneers Memorial Hospital, and the Imperial County Coroner’s Office.
A very low percentage of the cases were related to work and required hospitalization.
2022
According to the report, 2022 was the deadliest in the last 12 years with a total of 27 deaths.
The agency clarified that in 2020 there was no report.
However, 2018 was when the largest number of cases of people affected by high temperatures were reported with 391.
For years, the authorities have had several refreshment centers so that the population can take shelter from the high temperatures. Such “Cooling Centers” are found throughout Imperial County from Ocotillo to Winterhaven, and from Calexico to Bombay Beach.
Authorities recently issued an excessive heat alert that ran through the evening of Friday, July 21.
In last year’s heat-related illness surveillance summary, a total of 283 people were reported suffering from high temperatures, representing an increase of 15% compared to 2021 and an increase of 12.7% compared to 2019.
The age of those affected by last year’s heat wave ranged from one to 89 years of age.
Of those who died last year, seven suffered from hyperthermia, and 20 died from this same condition and other factors. Of the fatal cases, 19 were male and eight were female.
The report indicates that six of the deceased were between 18 and 49 years of age, six were between 50 and 64 years of age and another six were over 65 years of age.
The report indicates that most of the deaths were homeless, in addition to the fact that there was not a single death of farmworkers.
Just over one in four deaths were registered in the desert areas of Ocotillo, Winterhaven, and Salton City.
In most of the cases of those affected by the heat of 2022, they were people of Hispanic origin.
In 2022, the authorities launched a total of seven excessive heat alerts that were registered between June and September. The longest alert occurred between August 30 and September 7.
A graph included in the report indicates that most of the deaths were recorded when temperatures exceeded 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
