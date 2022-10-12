The Imperial County Local Health Authority announced at their Commission meeting this Monday October 10th, 2022, that Larry Lewis has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the organization. An experienced business leader, Larry will assume responsibilities on November 14th, 2022.
Larry Lewis has been Pioneers Chief Executive Officer since September 6th, 2012. Through his career he’s worked in various executive management positions within the healthcare field. This is one of the many reasons he will succeed at taking the Local Health Authority to the next level.
“It is a great day for Imperial County Local Health Authority dba, Community Health Plan of Imperial Valley” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, Chairman of the Imperial County Local Health Authority “as we announce Larry Lewis the CEO of the Health Plan. Larry has a long history of great successes and was here when the idea of a single plan model to serve the community began. He will continue to help lead as the CEO. All 13 commissioners are behind him as he helps going live with a plan to improve the care of our Medi-Cal population in the valley.”
“I’ve appreciated the experiences, friendships, and accomplishments over the past ten years with Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District. We’ve seen successes in physician recruitment, including interventional radiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, family practice, pediatrics, and urology. We’ve also seen successes in new services such as oncology, two additional rural health clinics, and several specialty clinics, expanded wound care, and now a cath lab on the precipice of beginning cardiac stent placements. We’ve expanded technology to include 3D mammography, 3T MRI, endoscopic ultrasound, and more. We’ve achieved a three-star rating from CMS for the first time in Pioneers history. And we have established great affiliations with Scripps Health and Rady Children’s where the neonatal intensive care unit achieved certification from California Children’s Services.” Larry Lewis, CEO Local Health Authority.
In the words of Dr. Edward and Larry “Now it’s time to pursue another opportunity to further shape healthcare in our county as we lead and support the change of direction for the Imperial County Health Authority as we transition to a single plan model of care for our Medi-Cal members of Imperial County. Working together with the entire valley of healthcare service providers and our members, we will strive to bring continued improvements in quality, accessibility, and efficiency through the integration and coordination of services.”
“In his new role, Larry will provide leadership in the development of the LHA” said Lee Hindman, Vice- Chair of the Imperial County Local Health Authority, “working alongside various stakeholders, including regulatory agencies, the California Department of Health Care Services as well as the California Department of Managed Care.”
The mission of the Imperial County Local Health Authority is to enhance community health and Medi-Cal beneficiary outcomes. It is a public organization made up of local leaders from the health, governmental, and private sectors.
