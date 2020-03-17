Imperial County public schools to close through April 17
By Vincent Osuna and Tom Bodus
IVP Staff
All public Imperial County schools will be closed in an effort to prevent transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) beginning today through April 17, Imperial County Office of Education announced Monday.
ICOE announced the decision had been reached in concurrence with the Imperial County Public Health Department.
As of Monday, there are two presumptively positive cases of the COVID-19 disease in Imperial County, ICOE said.
Imperial County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday reported while those cases are travel related, with no evidence of community transmission in Imperial County at this time, these numbers may grow in the coming days and weeks which may require a more lengthy closure and/or additional measures.
ICOE said officials will reassess over the next weeks whether an extension of school closures will be necessary.
“The safety and wellbeing of students, families, and school personnel are the highest priorities of all Imperial County schools and districts,” ICOE said. “Our staff will work together throughout the closure to provide vital services and resources our schools offer to our community, including, but not limited to, meal programs. Schools will be contacting families promptly about services available to them throughout the closure.”
ICOE said that while officials recognize this decision will pose significant challenges and hardship to many families, an effective way to slow and disrupt the transmission of this pandemic is by implementing social distancing practices.
During the time of the school closure, schools are asking that students and families follow the County Public Health Officer’s recommendation to stay home and minimize social contact to the extent possible.
“Protecting public health requires a community-wide response, and we will need the help of families to remain united in our response,” ICOE said. “While children have not been shown to be a high-risk group for serious illness from COVID-19, they are still able to transmit the virus to populations who are most vulnerable to serious illness, such as older adults and those with compromised immune systems.”
Parents and guardians are being asked to encourage students to avoid large public gatherings such as malls, movie theaters and other spaces, especially those that are indoors.
“We understand that these closures will be challenging and disruptive, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation,” ICOE said. “We are grateful to community members throughout our county for their tremendous efforts during these challenging times.”
Schools districts in the Valley have held special school board meetings within the past few days to discuss plans and preparations for their respective schools closing.
Calexico Unified School District held an emergency board meeting Sunday evening to approve a resolution to close its school sites to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Social distancing, which can be effective with as little as 6 feet of distance between individuals, helps to prevent infections that are transmitted by aerosolized droplets such as coughing, sneezing or touching a contaminated surface,” CUSD Superintendent Carlos Gonzales said in a statement.
During the closure, free meals will be available to all CUSD students and any children 18 years old or under living in the same household.
CUSD’s food service department will conduct a drive-thru/walk-up meal distribution service for breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all of its schools except Aurora High School.
There will be no congregate feeding; all food is to be taken and consumed offsite.
Similarly, Calipatria Unified School District will be having free breakfast and lunch for its students ages up to 18 years old from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mondays to Fridays at Bill E. Young Middle School and Grace Smith Elementary School.
Central Union High School District announced its food services will also continue during its school closures.
Pick up time is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Any student up to 18 years old can go to a CUHSD school for meals.
“At this time, we anticipate classes will resume on Monday, April 20, 2020,” CUHSD Superintendent Ward Andrus said in a statement. “We will reassess the situation by April 15th, 2020 whether a further extension of school closures will be necessary.”
El Centro Elementary School District also will be having free Grab & Go breakfast and lunch meals for students up to 18 years old from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harding, Hedrick, McKinley, M.L. King and Washington elementary schools in El Centro.
A statement from ECESD on Monday explained that the district’s website and Facebook page will be providing numerous links to educational resources.
“Our students in grades 3-8 will be taking their Chromebooks home, loaded with educational activities,” the statement said. “Work packets will also be sent home, and we hope that you will schedule times for your child to continue their studies.”
McCabe Union Elementary School District also held an emergency school board meeting Monday to approve its resolution to close its schools in response to COVID-19.
On its Facebook page, Heber Elementary School District on Monday announced its school sites would be closing, and advised parents and guardians to visit the district’s website, www.hesdk8.org, for updated information on its day-to-day operations.
Through its Facebook page, Meadows Union School in El Centro on Monday advised parents that, if their students don’t have access to the internet, they could call 1-844-488-8398 during the school closure for free internet services from Spectrum.
Meadows Union School District will be having free pick-up meals for all children 18 years or younger at its school site, and at Country Life Trailer Park, 375 Ross Ave.; Palm Villa Trailer Park, 1250 Evan Hewes; and El Centro Mobile Park, 997 Evan Hewes.
Seeley Union School District announced Monday that its district’s ASES extended school services will remain closed through April 10.
In the statement, the district also explained to parents that their students, with a special passcode, can access their personal online curriculum through the district’s website, www.seeleyusd.org.
In Westmorland starting today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., children 18 years old or younger may go to the Westmorland Union School District to pick up a grab and go breakfast and lunch.
In a public statement, Imperial Unified School District explained that during this partial closure, a few employees who are directed by their supervisors will be on specific school campuses.
“March 17, 2020, and March 18, 2020, will serve as a transition period to provide teachers and staff time and conversion to transition to partial closure,” the district said in the statement. “As the week progresses, we may reduce the number of employees on-campus. The goal is to have as many employees as possible working from home. By the week of March 23, 2020, we expect to have a minimum number of employees reporting to campuses.”
IUSD also announced that its food service will continue to provide lunches for any child up to 18 years old.
Drive-thru sack lunches will be available at Frank Wright Middle School or Cross Elementary School in Imperial starting today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.
In a statement released to its parents and guardians, Holtville Unified School District explained that its students are still responsible for schoolwork.
“Currently, we are exploring the use of many methods of delivery to best meet the educational needs of our students,” HUSD said in the statement. “For the time being, homework packets are being assembled. However, the district is also exploring the use of technology and the internet, and further instructions will follow.”
To help accommodate the crisis, HUSD explained that Spectrum is offering free internet installation and services to homes for the next 60 days.
To qualify, a household must have either a K-12 or college-level child living in the home, and must not have pre-existing Spectrum internet services.
El Centro’s Ballington Academy charter school will be providing students with online learning resources, per Principal William Anderson.
“Each of our students have an individual learning path established by them from their baseline assessments that is geared to that child’s specific academic needs in both ELA and math,” he said. “Students will also have access to our math curriculum, Eureka Math, which the students will be able to access via phone, tablet or computer. We will also be providing units of study via online access to our TCI science and history alive.”
Anderson said parents will have daily communication with teachers who will also be able to monitor student time on task with regard to each program.
“Of course the parents are the X factor, and parent involvement will be the key to keeping their child from falling behind academically,” Anderson said.
Brawley Union High School District on Monday allowed its students who do not have computer access at home to check out a Chromebook.
Throughout this four-week closure, BUHSD will be partnering with Brawley Elementary School District to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in Brawley.
The drive-thru/walk-up food distribution will take place Mondays through Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at J.W. Oakley and Phil Swing elementary schools in Brawley.
During BESD’s special board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Richard Rundhaug said the district is looking into having another food distribution site, possibly at Hidalgo Elementary School.
BESD students were set home Monday with a packet filled with Frequently Asked Questions for their parents to read.
In about two weeks, the district plans to distribute another packet.
While ICOE’s announcement to close all schools came around 1 p.m. Monday, Phil Swing Principal Elizabeth Casey said there was no out-of-control rush from parents trying to pick up their children.
“It was very smooth,” Casey said to board members during the meeting. “I think some parents were just there to pick up packets for students who were absent, but everything went very smoothly.”
