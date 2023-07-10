WESTMORLAND – On Tuesday, July 4, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Westmorland Police Department responded to a residence located on 100 block of G Street in reference to an unresponsive adult female who was found bleeding inside an apartment.
According to a press release posted on social media by the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival, officers located an adult female laying on the floor of the residence. Emergency first aid was provided by first responding officers and emergency medical personnel. Despite emergency medical efforts, 70-year-old Maria Cruz of Westmorland, was pronounced deceased at the scene, per the release.
During the initial investigation into the circumstances surrounding this death it was determined to be suspicious in nature, the release states. At the request of Westmorland Police Department, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Investigations unit, Coroners and Scientific Investigations unit responded to assist with an investigation into the circumstances.
"The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office has taken lead in this investigation with assistance from the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office," the post reads. "Investigators are following up on all evidence and investigative leads in order to identify and apprehend the person(s) involved in this crime."
Per the release, anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Aaron Curiel of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at (442) 265-2046.
