SAN DIEGO – From Sunday, June 25 to Saturday, July 1, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Cadets attended the San Diego Law Enforcement Explorer Academy located at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) campus in La Jolla, California.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), this year’s Cadet Academy was comprised of 140 Cadets and Explorers from 16 different law enforcement agencies from around San Diego County and throughout California. The ICSO's Cadets participated in various training and classroom sessions to learn first-hand knowledge from law enforcement officers on subject matter such as criminal law, physical and defensive tactics training, investigation techniques, leadership and supervision skills and many more.
This year, 15 ICSO’s Cadets took on the challenge set forth by their Cadet advisors and participated in "the grueling week long San Diego Explorer Academy, where their physical and mental toughness was tested," the release reads.
"The Imperial County Sheriff’s Cadets were represented in all phases of the academy to include the basic, intermediate and advanced phases. Each phase of the academy had its own curriculum and training in which each year the Cadet gets the opportunity to advance in their law enforcement training and gain valuable experience," it reads.
In addition to cadet participation in the academy, ICSO staff advisors also assisted in leading training and mentoring throughout the academy, per the release.
"This year regular advisors participated in instructing and advising through different phases of the academy to assist in overall instruction of the youth. A Sergeant, Senior Deputy, Deputy, Corrections Corporal and Scientific Investigations Technician assisted in all facets of the academy’s completion and success," it reads.
In previous years, Cadets in the program that have participated in the academy have gone on to pursue a career in military or law enforcement. In recent years, the program has produced 7 correctional officers, 1 dispatcher, 1 deputy and 4 have gone on to the serve their country in the U.S. armed forces, according to the release.
This program is for young adults with an interest in law enforcement between the ages of 14 to 20 years old who have a school GPA of 2.0 or higher. Meetings are every Monday at 5:00 p.m. and those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult to sign a permission slip to start the program, the release states.
For more information please attend any Monday meeting or contact Imperial County Sheriff's Office Explorer Post 4500 by phone or email at (442) 265-2097 or icsocadets@icso.org. Find more information at ICSO social media pages on Instagram @icsocadets and Facebook @Imperial County Sheriff’s Cadets to see their involvement in Imperial Valley communities.
