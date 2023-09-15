Imperial County Superior Court denies City of El Centro injunction against LAFCO

EL CENTRO – On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the City of El Centro’s request for an injunction against the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) was denied after a hearing in the Imperial County Superior Court.
According to a press release from LAFCO, the City of El Centro filed a lawsuit against LAFCO this summer “seeking to prevent it from processing an application by Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District to expand the district to encompass the entire County of Imperial.”
As part of that lawsuit, El Centro sought a preliminary injunction to stop the Pioneers application from going forward, alleging that LAFCO had violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a state law concerned with environmental effects of a project, per the release.
“LACFO denies any such violation in addressing Pioneer’s application,” the release reads.
Judge Jeffrey Jones denied El Centro’s request for an injunction, ruling that there was no evidence or legal basis for injunctive relief.
“This is not the end of the case, and LAFCO will continue its legal obligation to process the application of the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District while the case is pending,” the LAFCO release reads.
