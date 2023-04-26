Imperial County Transportation Commission – Imperial Valley Transit service disruption

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) utilizes the services of First Transit, Inc. to provide public transit operations, maintenance, and dispatching services for the Imperial Valley Transit (IVT) system. First Transit, Inc., and Teamsters Local Union No. 542 (who represent Bus Drivers, Mechanics, and Utility Workers at Imperial Valley Transit) have been conducting negotiations towards a new collective bargaining agreement.
“We have recently been informed that the Union is considering labor action/work stoppage on April 25,” according to an ICTC and Imperial Valley Transit (IVT) press release. “ICTC wishes to avoid any type of service disruptions and has continued to request that the parties continue to engage in good faith negotiations to come to a resolution and a new collective bargaining agreement.”
“ICTC understands the importance of providing public transportation service to the residents of Imperial County,” the release reads. “ICTC also greatly values the staff that work to provide public transportation service to Imperial County. Should there be a service disruption, ICTC and IVT dispatching staff will be available to assist passengers as much as possible as we navigate through this difficult time. ICTC and First Transit will work to provide as much service as possible during possible disruption. ICTC will continue to provide updates to the public via the ICTC and IVT, IVT Access, IVT Ride and IVT MedTrans service websites, in addition to our social media platforms,” the release reads.
Per the release, to help alleviate some of the inconvenience the situation may cause, ICTC will be offering free fares across all IVT (IVT Fixed Route, IVT Access, IVT Ride and IVT MedTrans) services during the disruption.
Calexico On Demand will not be impacted by the current labor negotiations nor will be subject to the free fares, according to the release.
“ICTC sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience this will cause all residents in Imperial County. We remain committed to working with both parties and resolving this issue as quickly as possible,” the release reads.
For more information, please contact David Aguirre, Executive Director at (760) 592-4494, or davidaguirre@imperialctc.org. For updated information visit the ICTC website at the provided link imperialctc.org/service-interruption.
