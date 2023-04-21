IMPERIAL – Packets of brightly colored powder are sure to be released at runners who will be participating in the City of Imperial’s 5K run event, known as the “ColorFest,” happening on Saturday, April 22 in downtown Imperial.
The return of the ColorFest not only marks the second annual event, but the end of the Imperial Market Days for the spring 2023 season, event coordinators said in an interview on April 20.
The final for four seasonal Market Days will again cover about four blocks of downtown Imperial, this time with about 40 food vendors and 80 merchandise vendors, Recreation Specialist and Event Co-coordinator Nancy Amparano said.
Other Market Days features will include things that rock, including a 30-foot rock wall (with free climbs for children) and local ‘80s rock tribute (“hair band”) “Stiletto.” It will also include a “Family Fun Zone” and Imperial Valley favorite Julian pies, according to an event flyer.
“We always try to have something free that maybe they haven’t had a chance to try on their own,” Amparano said. “Some people who don’t get a chance to travel outside of the Valley very much so it’s nice to bring something different here.”
The second annual ColorFest will be a 5K run “which encompasses all ages because it’s not necessarily a race where you have to run,” Amparano said, yet Overall First Place winners – adult male, adult female, youth male and youth female – will receive prizes donated by local businesses.
Assistant City Manager Alexis Brown said the ColorFest event came about to renew interest in events as the previous “Sweet Onion Festival” didn’t spark enough interest, “so when we were trying to bring a different idea we looked at April, spring and welcoming bright colors and how to incorporate that into a Market Day, and thus came ColorFest.”
“We’re just kind of looking at fun ways to celebrate and bring that vibrancy to our downtown area and we’ve done that in a variety of ways,” Brown said.
To start the 5K portion of ColorFest, a Zumba instructor and DJ will help the runners warm up before the countdown to the first “color throw” will get the race started.
The race route will starts towards 10th Street and Imperial Avenue, continue down 10th Street, Heber Park, G Street and Worthington Road before going into Savannah Ranch, around its park area, and finally returning to the same start spot of 10th and Imperial Ave., where racers will once again get pelted with color packets in a “final color celebration” at approximately 7:30 p.m., coordinators said.
For early ColorFest registrants, the $30 adult fee/$20 adult fee will get ColorFest participants two color packets, a ColorFest race T-shirt, a race bib, and a medal for finishing the race.
Coordinators said registration for the ColorFest is still open today, Friday, April 21, and will also be open the morning for the race, but the adult entrant fee will increase by $5 if registering in Saturday, April 22.
Coordinators said 70 participants have pre-registered, which is more that pre-registered the year previous. They expected to exceed 2022’s 100 participants the day of the race, they said.
Coordinators said the event is more and more a draw for locals because it’s an all-ages, family-friendly, fun event.
“It encompasses all ages … you can go at your own pace,” Amparano said. “A lot of young families with strollers sign up and bring their children. Any age would be able to participate in this event.”
“I think it’s just for everyone, something you can do with your kids, or if you’re a serious runner,” Recreation Specialist and Event Co-Coordinator, Victoria Topete, said.
“It’s kind of something that everyone shares together because everyone is getting sprayed with color and having fun with it,” Topete said.
“Walking is okay” Brown added.
“We encourage the community to come out,” Brown said. “We know that it’s about to warm up so it’s a great opportunity to connect with the community and enjoy a fun, family friendly event for all ages until our next Market Days in October of 2023.”
Applications to register for the ColorFest 5K run can be found online at cityofimperial.org and they can be turned in via email or in-person at the City of Imperial’s Parks & Recreation Department at their new location, 101 E. 4th Street in Imperial. Fees can also be paid in-person or by phone by calling (760) 355-3316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.