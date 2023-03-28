IMPERIAL – The City of Imperial held its Imperial Market Days, Blues, Brews, and BBQ event on Saturday, March 25 in conjunction with the city's 11th Annual Tri-Top Cook-Off, awarding "Best Tri-Tip" to Brawley-based partners the "IV Grill Society and Pocos Pero Locos" team.
There were nine entries for the Tri-Tip Contest during the warm Saturday afternoon, all competing for prizes of $500 for the "Best Tri-Tip," $500 for the "Best BBQ Inspired Sides," and a $2,500 prize for "People’s Choice Champion."
According to documents provided by the City of Imperial to this newspaper, the Tri-Tip Contestant Teams included:
- Fired Up, with team captain Andy Lopez
- Bury Meat in BBQ, team captain Vincent Guerrero
- Band of Misfits BBQ, team captain Devin Stills
- Moose Grillers, team captain Al Herrera
- Don Romero, team captain Aly Romero
- Pocos Pero Locos/IV Grill Society, team captain Rafael Montano
- Chilo’s BBQ, team captain Isidro Abril
- Asadero Neighborhood, team captain Sandra Zepeda
- 5 Guys Walk Into A BBQ, with team captain Jamaal Weatherspoon
In addition to Tri-Tip winners IV Grill Society/Pocos Pero Locos, taking the prize for "Best BBQ Inspired Side" was Don Romero BBQ, of Imperial, while the "Moose Grillers" team of El Centro’s Moose Lodge #1033 took the prize for "People's Choice."
Judges included Head Judge Juanita Rebollar, Gabriel Rebollar, Dale Ramey, David Madrigal, Frank Duffy, and Robert Amparano.
In addition to the contest, vendors selling food and craft goods lined Imperial’s downtown, while the main stage featured the music of Brass Brothers Show Band and Daniel Bonte.
Visitors were also treated to a Lucha Libre Show by Venue Wrestling Entertainment, with a mechanical bull also available for visitors to ride.
“It was fun and the tri-tip was good, especially Bury Meat in BBQ. That’s who we voted for,” Seeley resident Leann Brooks said after the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.