IMPERIAL – In an evening filled with laughter and tears, the City of Imperial named City Councilmember Katherine “Katie” Burnworth mayor.
The city held its reorganization meeting before a packed audience on a cold Tuesday, December 21 evening, where Imperial swore-in the city’s newly elected officials and chose the upcoming mayor and mayor pro-tempore.
Burnworth is currently in her third year of office, having originally taken office in 2020, and has spent 2022 serving as Imperial’s mayor pro-tem.
“I am excited and honored to serve as this city’s mayor,” Burnworth said after accepting the position.
Joining Burnworth on the dais as mayor pro-tem for the upcoming year will be city Councilmember Robert Amparano.
Amparano was originally elected to the Imperial City Council in 2016 and was reelected in the 2020 Midterm Election, though outgoing Mayor Geoff Dale joked that he spent many years simply attending the meetings.
“I guess he didn’t have anything to do on Wednesday evenings because he would be here at every meeting,” Dale said.
The last three city council members – incumbent James Tucker, incoming Councilmember Stacy Mendoza, and incoming Councilmember Ida Obeso-Martinez – swore an oath of office alongside new city clerk Kristina Shields.
Tucker has been on-and-off Imperial’s council for many years, returning most recently in 2014, and has held the position for the last 8 years.
For both Mendoza and Obeso-Martinez, this will be their first time in office, but both have long histories of serving the community. Mendoza has served as the City of El Centro’s Economic Development Manager and Obeso-Martinez has worked as a nurse practitioner.
Finally, the council, staff, and attendees bid a final farewell to Geoff Dale and outgoing city Councilmember Karin Eugenio.
After 21 years on the city council, Dale said he plans on “retiring from politics for good,” saying he has “grown disillusioned with the modern political environment.”
Eugenio however plans to move forward with her political career, moving into the Imperial Irrigation District 5 seat.
“I am excited and honored to get to continue to represent Imperial, and a little bit of Calexico and Holtville as well, in the upcoming years,” Eugenio said of her new IID seat.
