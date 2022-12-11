IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial put on their annual Parade of Lights through downtown Imperial on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 p.m.
Stop-and-go traffic dominated the streets as people made their way to enjoy the various floats, music, candy, and of course, the lights on the floats, marching bands, and other parade participants. Police and security helped usher the community walking across the street to get to the parade.
Children wore light up outfits and danced to the music, local school bands decorated themselves and their instruments with Christmas lights, and even Santa Claus donned light-up some glasses. The U.S. Customs & Border Patrol also decorated their horses with flashing police lights, and other vehicles lit up the night with flashy, or flashing, Christmas lights and decorations all around.
