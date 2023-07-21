Imperial Police Department arrests arson suspect

IMPERIAL – On Wednesday, July 19 around 8:00 a.m., the Imperial Police Department responded to the area of LaBrucherie Road, south of Aten Road, to report an abandoned structure fire.
According to the press release, three units in the abandoned La Fuente subdivision were fully engulfed upon arrival.
A reporting party witnessed a male wearing a white tank top and black shorts walking away from the structure, south on LaBrucherie, after the fire had started, according to the release. Imperial Police Sergeant Alberto Hernandez contacted a male subject in the Walmart parking lot, who was known to frequent the area. Per the release, the subject was identified as Roman Pestano, who is a 45-year-old transient. Pestano was taken into custody for investigation of arson, and was transported to the Imperial Police Department for questioning.
“During an interview with Detective Eladio Reyes, Pestano admitted to being in one of the abandoned structures when the fire started,” the release reads. Pestano was later booked into Imperial County Jail on one count of Arson and one count of Criminal Trespassing, it reads.
“The Imperial Police Department would like to thank the citizens who called in to report the fire, and provided the information that assisted officers,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.