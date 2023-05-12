Imperial Police Department arrests two juveniles for armed robbery

IMPERIAL – Two juvenile suspects were placed under arrest for an armed robbery incident that occurred here on Friday, May 5.
The robbery occurred near the McDonald’s restaurant in Imperial around 3:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Imperial Police Department. Based on the victim’s statement, the suspects approached him and brandished a knife, demanding he give them personal items and money. After a short altercation, the suspects fled with the property, per the release.
No one was harmed during the incident, the press release states.
Video evidence was collected, which assisted in identifying the suspects involved, according to the release.
Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and later booked into Imperial County Juvenile Hall for Robbery, Brandishing a Weapon, Conspiracy, and Battery, the release states.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Imperial Police Department Investigation Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.