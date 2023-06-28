Imperial Police Department makes arrest for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

IMPERIAL – On Tuesday, June 27 around 3:00 a.m., Imperial Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding near the airport on Highway 86.
According to a press release from Imperial Police Department, officers began speaking with the driver who initially identified himself as Michael Brown. Brown consented to a search of the vehicle which resulted in officers locating over 180 suspected Fentanyl pills, and 12.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. While being taken into custody, Brown dropped a small plastic bag containing 11.2 grams of suspected cocaine. Brown was booked into the Imperial County Jail, according to the release.
During processing his true identity was revealed as Jasai Shawn Brooks, 37, of El Centro. It was discovered that Brooks had a no-bail parole warrant. He was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and providing false information to a peace officer.
