Imperial Police Department: Sentencing update on vehicle theft ring suspects

IMPERIAL — The two suspects who were arrested for the theft of multiple vehicles in and around the City of Imperial were arraigned on Thursday, April 27.
According to a press release from the Imperial Police Department, suspect 1, identified as Jesse Parra, was convicted on two counts of Felony Grand Theft Auto. He received a felony strike on his record, and will be serving 7 years and 4 months in state prison. Suspect 2, identified as Abel Arguilez, was convicted of two counts of Felony Grand Theft Auto, and one count of Stealing a Vehicle. He will be serving 5 years and 6 months in Imperial County Jail.
For more questions or more information, please contact the Imperial Police Department at (760) 355- 4327 or email msheffield@cityofimperial.org.
