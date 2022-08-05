Imperial Pool
Imperial pool is now open after being out of service since July 22. PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

IMPERIAL – Imperial Community Services announced Thursday that the pool is open. On July 22, the department announced it was out of service, and now it is available for open swim today from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and night swim from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The city thanked the community for their patience and acknowledged Imperial Unified School District and Imperial Public Services for their help. For additional questions or information, call (760) 355-3316.

