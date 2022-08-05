IMPERIAL – Imperial Community Services announced Thursday that the pool is open. On July 22, the department announced it was out of service, and now it is available for open swim today from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and night swim from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The city thanked the community for their patience and acknowledged Imperial Unified School District and Imperial Public Services for their help. For additional questions or information, call (760) 355-3316.
Imperial pool is now open
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Featured
Right Now
82°
Clear
- Humidity: 62%
- Cloud Coverage: 8%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 11
- Sunrise: 05:58:53 AM
- Sunset: 07:36:47 PM
Today
Mostly sunny. High near 105F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 109F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suman seis muertos por rickettsia en Mexicali
- Anuncian trabajadores del campo marcha para exigir derechos electorales
- Monkey pox reported in county resident
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Man apparently fatally crushed by car
- Columna: Peligro en los bares de Mexicali
- Potential lithium windfall will require cautious approach, board chair warns
- Viegas-Walker won’t seek another E.C. council term
- THE MEX FACTOR: Danger at the bar
- Woman killed in crash during rainstorm
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Bucklin Park event disrupted by indecent exposure
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.