CALEXICO – Imperial Regional Detention Facility (IRDF) operated by Management and Training Corporation (MTC), donated 48 backpacks along with essential school supplies for children from the Calexico Unified School District.
The backpacks were delivered by MTC staff and received by Andrea Lopez, coordinator for the Family Resource Center.
“Thank you MTC,” Lopez said of the donations. “These backpacks will make such a difference for the kids and their families.”
The backpacks were distributed right on time, just as children get ready to go back to school on August 21.
This is the second year MTC has donated backpacks for the children of Calexico.
“MTC believes in supporting education for everyone,” IRDF Warden William DeRevere said.
