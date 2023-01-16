GORDON’S WELL – Hundreds of people gathered in the Algodones Dunes to participate in the 25th annual Imperial Sand Dunes Recreational Area (ISDRA) Clean Up here on Saturday, January 14, east of Holtville.
The Algodones Dunes came alive with individuals from around Imperial County and surrounding areas to clean up Mother Nature's local sandbox at ten different locations within the dunes, with Glamis Flats and Gordon’s Well serving as the main hubs in the north and south, respectively.
This long-standing tradition has changed very little in the 19 years Chris Visconti, who serves as the ISDRA Clean Up’s Master of Ceremonies has been involved with the ISDRA Clean Up, said.
Visconti said individuals traveled from throughout Southern California and Arizona for the Clean Up – from as far as San Diego to Phoenix –, with many of them planning on camping throughout the weekend.
“Every year on the same weekend – always Martin Luther King Day weekend – those of us who use the desert come together to give a little love back to it by cleaning it up,” Visconti said.
The Clean Up ended around noon, with everyone gathering at the main hubs for lunch, music, and raffles for both children and adults, sponsored by more than 20 donors.
Joining the ISDRA for the first time was 928X Garages Motorsports, who donated a brand new bike set for the children’s raffle and a Grizzly cooler with custom hats and tumblers for the adults, according to part-owner Matt Mahaydik.
“We’ve always been a big part of the duning community," Mahaydik said. "We just really wanted to be a part of something good instead of being a part of giving all that trash," he said.
