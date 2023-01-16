Today

Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy for the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 63F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.