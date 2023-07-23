Imperial says goodbye to Assistant City Manager

IMPERIAL – The City of Imperial bids Assistant City Manager Alexis Brown farewell as the City of Malibu announces the appointment Brown to the position their permanent Deputy City Manager.
According to a press release issued by the City of Malibu on July 18, Brown will bring a strong professional government background to Malibu due to her experience as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Imperial, where she was responsible for overseeing the work of eight departments, among many other responsibilities.
In an interview on Friday, July 14, Brown expressed bittersweet excitement at this new opportunity, saying she will miss the City of Imperial deeply.
“Malibu has some big shoes to fill…. It’s the people here that really are amazing. Leaving everyone is what made this decision (to take the position) so hard,” Brown said.
According to the Malibu press release, Brown is a proven collaborator and solid communicator with a strong track record as a problem solver and strategic vision developer. Brown was named as a “Top 20 Leaders Under 40 in Imperial County” by Valley Women’s Magazine in 2022 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Before serving as Assistant City Manager, Brown held roles with Imperial as a management analyst, public information officer and executive assistant to the City Manager. Prior to her government service, Brown was the director of marketing and special events for the Imperial & Brawley Chamber of Commerce, and served as a business development specialist for the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation.
The Malibu City Manager officially announced Brown’s appointment to the Malibu City Council and the community during their July 10, City Council meeting.
The press release went on to states that the Deputy City Manager’s roles include the planning, managing, and providing administrative direction and oversight for all activities and operations of the City of Malibu; coordinating assigned activities with City departments, officials, outside agencies, and the public; fostering cooperative working relationships among City departments and various community and regulatory agencies; providing highly responsible and complex administrative assistance to the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, and City Council in coordinating and directing City-wide departmental activities and operations; serving as acting City Manager in the City Manager’s and Assistant City Manager’s absence.
“Malibu welcomes Alexis Brown as the new Deputy City Manager, and we are excited to have her available to serve our community,” Mayor Bruce Silverstein said in the release. “Alexis has an impressive and varied background, with valuable experience working in relevant roles in local government and serving the residents,” he said.
