Imperial student earns spot on Clarke University's Dean's List

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Clarke University is proud to announce that 220 students earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester, including Imperial resident/Clarke University student Wolfgang W. Horner
According to a press release from Clarke University, the Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
"Please join us in congratulating these students on their hard work!" the release reads.
