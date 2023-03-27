IMPERIAL – Ground was broken Wednesday, March 22, on the Sports Field Restroom and Concession, Sport Field Westside Lighting, and BorderLink Antenna Project at Imperial Valley College.
According to a press release from Reliance Public Relations on behalf of Imperial Valley College, the ceremony took place on the IVC softball field. The event was followed by a softball game between IVC and Mesa College.
The $6.9 million collaborative effort project, which brings together IVC Athletics, POST (The Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training), and Information Technology, is being funded by categorical funding.
“This new facility is not just a building, it's a symbol of our commitment to growth, progress and student success in and out of the classroom,” IVC Superintendent/President Dr. Lennor Johnson told those attending the groundbreaking, per the release. “We're investing in our students, in our future and the communities we serve.”
Johnson emphasized that the ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for the college, according to the release.
"As we turn the first shovels of dirt, we're laying the foundation for a brighter future," Johnson said. "A future where our students can achieve even greater success, and where future IVC athletes would consider IVC to be their first choice, not only in their education, but in their athletic ambitions.”
The path toward Wednesday’s groundbreaking took root in August 2018, when President’s Cabinet prioritized the need to provide lighting for the track and field and the POST academy’s obstacle course, along with providing a restroom facility for the athletic fields.
According to the release, in 2019, the President’s Cabinet prioritized looking into providing street lighting along the westside perimeter road between the POST academy’s obstacle course to the track and field. This improvement was spearheaded by the Public Safety Department to provide a safe luminated pathway for students’ outdoor training exercise routines, the release reads.
The BorderLink Antenna Project will add capacity to the wireless network operated by the Imperial Valley Telecommunications Authority (IVTA). The IVTA is a collaborative of all Imperial County school districts, city agencies, county agencies, Imperial Community College District and San Diego State University Imperial Valley, per the release.
It is dedicated to providing new technology and a community-wide system access to public agencies throughout Imperial County. It was approved in 2021 by the IVC Board of Trustees, using Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) to install the BorderLink antenna on campus. This new antenna will add to IVTA’s current goal of 30 antennas throughout the County, the release states.
Contractor for the project is Erickson-Hall Construction. The Architect of Record is Sanders Architecture. The Inspector of Record is Precision Inspections, per the release.
"This project is the result of advocacy by IVC Athletics, the Health and Public Safety Department, IVTA, the Academic Services Department, the Administrative Services Department, all under the leadership of the Imperial Community College District Board of Trustees," the release reads.
