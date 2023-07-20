IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College hosted a Fentanyl Awareness Summit to discuss the dangerous new drug epidemic that took the lives of four of Ariadne Miranda’s family members.
Miranda tearfully shared her story during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 18, explaining that she had recently lost her husband, stepson, and two of her brothers to fentanyl.
Miranda’s story is made even more heartbreaking when she shared that had individuals who would have been with her brother had known, they would be protected from legal repercussions from calling for help, or if first responders had access to Narcan, a drug that treats opioid overdoses, her brother would still be alive today.
“My brother Miguel could have been saved, but nobody called for help until it was too late and nobody had Narcan to administer,” Miranda said.”This is the hardest thing I’ve had to endure and process. I am beyond heartbroken that my brother did not survive,” she said.
Miranda is far from alone in these types of instances in Imperial County, so Imperial Valley College, the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, Office of California State Senator Steve Padilla, and the Office of Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia hosted a Fentanyl Awareness Summit on Wednesday, July 19 at IVC.
Discussion included political action against fentanyl, the impacts on an individual’s health and mental health, and the impact this new drug is having in law enforcement and for the legal industry.
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Substance Use Disorder Program official Christen Magaña informed the summit that as of April 2023, 27.36% of adults and 5% of adolescents receiving substance use disorder treatment are diagnosed with an opioid use disorder locally.
Magaña shared that currently there are four different locations in Calexico and El Centro, along with 10 Imperial County Schools, where individuals can receive treatment. Individuals can also call (442) 265-1525 or 1-800-817-5292 for an appointment.
Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes, Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez, and Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran spoke on behalf of law enforcement and legal agencies, with Miramontes sharing that fentanyl overdoses have killed over 64,000 people in the United States over the last year.
To combat these dangers, law enforcement agencies have formed five task forces, including the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force, Imperial Valley Border Enforcement Security Task Force, Imperial Valley Major Mexican Traffickers, Border Crimes Suppression Team, and the Brawley Investigations Team.
According to Miramontes, the Borders Crimes Suppression Team has seen a 121% increase in fentanyl pills seized in the last year.
To combat this danger all agreed that more education for the community, especially the youth, and support for those with substance use disorders will be key in combating this new drug. DA Marquez pledged to work with the courts to get individuals with substance use disorders in treatment rather than jail.
“I am open to working with anyone, faith based or medical based, who can provide treatment for individuals who are struggling with addiction…,” Marquez said. “My viewpoint is I am going to go with whatever works,” he said.
