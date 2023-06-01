IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College recently welcomed Manuel Sanchez to his new appointment as Maintenance and Operations Department manager, according to a press release from Imperial Valley College (IVC).
Prior to his appointment, Sanchez worked at the college as a water treatment specialist for 10 years and for 15 years as a part-time water treatment instructor.
Javier Luna, Director of Facilities, will be working alongside Sanchez in his new managerial role.
“(Sanchez) has always exuded professionalism, fairness, and is detail-oriented,” Luna said. “I see positive changes in our horizon within this department, and how we support Imperial Valley College.”
Born in El Centro and raised in Mexicali, Sanchez describes himself as the proud son of a homemaker and a field worker.
Sanchez earned an Associate in Science degree in water treatment from IVC in 1997 and is working on a business administration degree from Central State University, Ohio.
When not working, Sanchez said he enjoys taking his family, nieces and nephews to the beach, amusement parks and movie theaters. He said he believes “little things” make a big difference in children’s lives.
“The most influential person in my life is my father. He was raised in a small, rural community in Oaxaca, Mexico, with limited economic resources and educational opportunities,” Sanchez said. “With a determination and drive to create a better life, he took a chance and moved away into a bigger city where he worked tirelessly to support his family.”
Aside from family, faith and work, Sanchez’s greatest passion is giving back.
“Doors have been opened for me at different times in my life, and I didn’t get to where I am without someone taking a chance on me,” Sanchez said. “I strive daily to do the same for others. From being part of an altruistic group, helping students get their professional certifications, to opening the door to my wonderful wife.”
Sanchez and his wife, Yadira, have two children — Alexa, currently working on her transfer requirements for University of Southern California, and Ian, who graduated last year from California College of the Arts in San Francisco, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in animation. While as an intern at IVC, Ian designed IVC’s 60th anniversary logo.
“I am a product of IVC and I look forward to becoming an intrinsic part of IVC’s Maintenance and Operations to continue to be the No. 1 college for many years to come,” Sanchez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.