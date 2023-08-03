IMPERIAL – With about two weeks to go before the start of the Imperial Valley College fall semester, dozens of incoming and returning IVC students came to the campus here on Tuesday, August 1 to attend to last minute details in a 2023 Welcome Back Event.
The all-day event was coordinated by the Student Services Division, per a press release from Imperial Valley College, in the college’s 2700 building.
“We intend to give students an opportunity to come to the college to take care of any last-minute tasks they need to complete before the start of the fall term and give students a better understanding of some of the responsibilities that they need to take as a student to start the fall semester strong,” Andrew Sanchez, vice president of student services, said in the release.
Registration is ongoing for IVC’s fall semester, which begins August 14. There are still plenty of classes available. Late registration will continue after classes begin and will end August 26, according to the release.
