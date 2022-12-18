EL CENTRO — To honor business partners and celebrate an evening of accomplishments of the year, the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) held its 16th Annual Dinner.
"It's also time for us to enjoy each other's company, network, celebrate some of the projects that we've done and recognize some organizations and people that have been a big part of our success," Timothy Kelley, IVEDC president, said.
With a successful turnout on Thursday, December, 15 at The Loft at La Resaca Seafood Bar, attendees were delighted with a reception, flag salute, and prayer.
Outgoing members Carla Kuhns and Jonathan Weisgall were recognized as well as the late Max Castillo.
As part of the program, the CEO and chair report were presented with stakeholders and members that attended the dinner.
"Most people are not aware of what's happening in the entire county," Kelley said. "They see a project here, a project there, but we're an organization that really does see everything that's going on."
"We're going to see an increase, upswing of development here in the county," he said.
Before the annual dinner, a no-cost special informational program titled "How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Fund Your Renewable Energy Project Now" was presented by the lawfirm Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP. According to the program's flyer, the program addresses who benefits from the IRA tax credits, how much the IRA increases available tax credits, how non-profits can use the IRA, and more.
Dr. Micah Weinberg, CEO of California Forward – a statewide nonprofit organization leading a movement to ensure the economy and the government work for everyone, according to their website – gave a keynote address on "Equitable regions in California and their environmental sustainability" during the event.
"We really need to focus on the yes of each of these areas," Weinberg said, "(and) what I mean by that is a lot of conversations around equity are often conversations about no."
Weinberg stated that next year's California Economic Summit will be called the 'Two Valleys Summit' and focus on the Imperial Valley and eastern Coachella Valley.
After Dr. Weinberg's presentation, IVEDC presented awards for individuals and organizations.
Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Buz Schott, Project of the Year to indieDWELL, Partner of the Year to Imperial Valley College, Investor of the Year to One World Beef, Initiative of the Year to Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC), and Sean Wilcock, Vice President of Business Development at IVEDC was awarded the Chairperson’s Award.
