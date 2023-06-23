IMPERIAL – The 2023 Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit, sponsored by ORMAT Technologies, took place Thursday, June 15 at Imperial Valley College.
According to an IVEDC press release, every year, the Summit brings together experts and leaders from top industries and the region. This year, the full-day event covered geothermal, solar, Lithium Valley, transmission and clean transportation, including electric vehicle and battery supply chain, green hydrogen and renewable natural gas and fuels.
This year, the Summit also featured an interactive Listening Session led by California Forward in preparation for their upcoming California Economic Summit that will be hosted and centered around Imperial and Coachella Valleys in October 2023, according to the release.
“Attendees had ample opportunities to network and join conversations that will continue to shape Imperial Valley’s future,” it reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.