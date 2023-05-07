IMPERIAL VALLEY – At 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, due to the strong winds, the air quality monitoring station located in Brawley recorded a score of 1,484.
Said level is considered dangerous for the entire population, leading the Air Pollution Control District system to classify it as "maroon" — the most harmful color designation within the system. An hour earlier, the station recorded 1,224 points, and 669 at 3 p.m.
At midnight on Tuesday, May 2, 427 points were reported at the Westmorland station, which is also classified as dangerous.
In other northern cities pollution levels were set at unhealthy or moderate levels. Poor air quality continued Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in Brawley.
Regularly, these high levels of air pollution are caused by strong winds.
In recent times, despite a slight improvement compared to previous years, the Imperial Valley has maintained its high pollution levels.
According to the 24th annual report "State of the Air," issued by the American Lung Association, the "El Centro area." which encompasses all of Imperial County, showed improvement from each pollutant. However, the Imperial Valley still ranks among the worst nationwide in ozone and annual particulate matter.
For ozone, Imperial County ranks 13th nationally and in annual particulate matter, the 18th most polluted site in the nation.
The Imperial Valley also ranks 43rd nationally with the worst 24-hour periods with high levels of particulate matter.
However in the 1996-1998 period, the El Centro area reported 120 days of high ozone levels, a significant drop, as since 2014 an average of 20 days of pollution by said gas has been reported.
As for matter particles in 24-hour periods, between 2011 and 2016 an increase was recorded that reached about 12 days on average, and then decreased to less than four days. This last figure represents a satisfactory level, according to the association.
When it comes to annual particulate matter pollution, the county has seen a rollercoaster ride, with low levels in 2003 and 2010, and subsequent increases above optimal between 2011 and 2016. Since then, Imperial Valley has remained near passable.
In the most recent study period, the Imperial Valley was back below 12-day annual high levels.
County Air Pollution Control District Division Manager Thomas Brinkerhoff said in a phone interview that despite progress, many challenges remain, especially with regard to particulate matter.
The district is looking for ways to improve the air quality of the population, he said.
During the summer there is an increase in vehicular traffic that leads to more pollution, Brinkerhoff said.
According to California Department of Motor Vehicles records, the number of vehicles registered in Imperial County is 25% greater than the population of the Imperial Valley.
According to DMV records, in 2021 the County had registered 223,923 vehicles. Of these, 140,609 were passenger vehicles, 53,450 cargo trucks, 26,380 trailer trucks, and 3,484 motorcycles.
In 2020, there were 213,738 registered vehicles, a difference of more than 10,000 additional vehicles, or 4.76%.
In one year, more than 5,000 additional passenger vehicles were registered, but more than 4,000 cargo trucks and some 500 trucks with trailers were deregistered.
Information from the state agency indicates that in 2019 there were 206,223 registered vehicles, in 2018 there were 198,645 and in 2017 there were 194,772.
A decade ago, the County had 166,420 registered vehicles, while in 2008 there were 147,682.
Brinkerhoff recalled that when strong winds occur pollution increases, the same as during winter due to low inversion that prevents polluting gases produced on land from rising to the atmosphere.
According to the director, the authorities hope to have more funds to launch new programs in Brawley and Calipatria after the declaration of the northern corridor by state authorities.
“Once again, we receive an F on air quality,” Asthma Education Specialist and Outreach Manager with Comite Civico del Valle, Esther Bejarano, said in a prepared statement. “But this is something we already knew — the people of the Imperial Valley are breathing poor quality air, and this region is no friend for those afflicted with respiratory illnesses.”
Bejarano said pollution is coming from all ends. The county has a failing grade for ozone, which is mostly the byproduct of the truck traffic we see stacked up at the border or the tens of thousands of vehicles spewing fumes that drift north from Mexicali, she said.
In the meantime, the "D" grade for 24-hour particulate can be coming from anywhere in our air shed.
“From the dust storms carrying exposed toxic playa from the Salton Sea to the doorsteps of children and their families to the thousands of miles of dirt roads in the county that kick up PM 2.5 and PM 10 into the Valley’s airshed, the dust is choking our children and filling our ERs on windy days,” Bejarano said. “We can only continue to hope that reports like these draw attention to the need for more funding for asthma education and outreach programs, like the kind we do here at Comite Civico.”
The Asthma Education Specialist said she believes Comite Civico has done a more effective job in reaching out to families with generational respiratory illness and asthma than many healthcare organizations.
“Grassroots outreach can be the most effective preventative tool for improving the quality of life of these families affected by asthma by empowering them to ask the right questions and understand their illnesses and their triggers,” Bejarano said.
According to the Lung Association, despite decades of great strides in cleaning the air, 'Californians still face the toughest air pollution challenges in the nation.'
More than 98% of Californians live in a community that earns a failing grade for unhealthy ozone pollution days, unhealthy particulate pollution days, or annual unhealthy particulate pollution levels.
More than 4 in 10 Californians live in an area with low ratings for each pollutant.
“State and local actions have driven real progress in California," Lung Association Clean Air Advocacy Director Mariela Ruacho said in a statement, "but much work remains to be done to ensure all Californians have clean, healthy air to breathe. Even one day of poor air quality is too much for children, seniors, people with chronic illnesses, low-income residents, and people of color.”
According to Ruacho, lawmakers at the local, state, and federal levels must act to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe and that no community is left behind.
A total of 12 California cities appear on at least one list of the most polluted cities in the country, according to the report.
The Lung Association said pollution from vehicular traffic and smoke episodes from wildfires are major contributors to California’s worst pollution challenges in the nation.
The state must continue to push for zero-emission technologies and healthier transportation options as it works to reduce and respond to the growing threat of wildfire smoke events, the Association said.
“California must switch to zero-emission technologies and invest public funds only in transportation projects that support healthy air,” Ruacho said. “We cannot continue to invest in highway projects that increase air pollution and health disparities.”
According to the clean air director, setting stricter standards for zero-emission truck fleets and cleaner locomotive operations (as recently authorized by the state) are among the best opportunities to protect health.
“Ensuring California's fire and clean air agencies are equipped to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire smoke events is also an important need in the fight for clean air,” Ruacho said.
This year's 24th annual “State of the Air” report from the association covers the period 2019-2021.
