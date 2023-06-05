PALO VERDE – The Imperial Valley Food Bank (IVFB) is proud to assist all areas of the Imperial County now with the launch of a new monthly supplemental food distribution program for those experiencing food insecurity in the community of Palo Verde, according to a press release from the IVFB.
The IV Food Bank worked with community leaders in Palo Verde to notify residents of the first local mobile food distribution, which was held from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. outside the Palo Verde Improvement Association’s Community Center on Friday, June 2, per the release.
Although future distributions will be held on the first Friday of each month, the Imperial Valley Food Bank team will be returning to Palo Verde on Tuesday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to register residents for a free personalized Food Bank ID card, per the release.
In addition, the nonprofits Outreach Team will also be available on Tuesday, June 6 to speak with individuals about the CalFresh application process and answer any questions the community might have about the programs’ monthly food benefits.
“We understand that many families living in Palo Verde are struggling to access food,” Sara Griffen, Executive Director for the Imperial Valley Food Bank, said in the release. “We hope to provide not only supplemental nutritious food, but also foster a sense of hope and stability to those facing difficult circumstances in this region.”
“We will eat today,” said one Palo Verde resident who wished to remain anonymous while attending the food distribution.
Community members received the same types of supplemental food that will be provided at mobile food pantries hosted by the IVFB this June, which included watermelons, strawberries, cantaloupes, pineapples, tortillas, onions, pulled pork, chicken drumsticks, instant coffee, fruit juices, biscuits and canned food goods.
“We are going to eat like kings and queens tonight!” said another Palo Verde resident at the food distribution who wished to remain anonymous.
Beyond the food and commodities received, the residents also had the opportunity to speak with the food bank’s bilingual CalFresh Outreach team, who specializes in helping people navigate the application process for CalFresh known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
The new monthly distribution is especially needed considering at least 400 residents live in poverty in Palo Verde, according to the latest U.S. Census data, as stated in the IVFB press release. Grocery stores are also not located in the immediate area, according to the release.
“A Chevron gas station is the only grocery store option available,” Alba Sanchez, IVFB Director of Programs, said in the release. “Palo Verde residents often have to travel a great distance to meet their basic needs for affordable, healthy food.”
“Palo Verde’s newest supplemental food distribution program is just one way the IVFB continues to make strides toward ending food insecurity in all parts of Imperial County,” the release reads.
“If you would like to help support the Palo Verde community and assist the 25,000 Imperial County residents the IV Food Bank serves each month, please consider donating today at ivfoodbank.org,” the release reads.
If you or someone you know who like more information on obtaining a food assistance, please contact the Imperial Valley Food Bank at (760) 545-0148, per the release.
