Today

Mostly sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 96F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.